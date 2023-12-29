Mohbad: Falana writes Lagos CP over ‘death threats’ against wife, son

Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has petitioned the Lagos State Police Command after alleged death threats against the wife of late singer Mohbad, Omowunmi, and son, Liam.

Recall that the ‘Ask About Me’ crooner died in controversial circumstances on September 12, at the age of 27. Mohbad was buried the following day.

Following Mohbad’s death, there have been nationwide calls to investigate the cause of the late singer’s death, with protests held in some states demanding justice.

Mohbad’s body was exhumed by the police for autopsy on September 21, although the result of the autopsy is yet to be released to the public.

In a letter dated December 28 and addressed to Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fayoade Adegoke, Falana & Falana Chambers stated that the late singer’s wife, Omowunmi, and his son, Liam, have faced death threats from social media users.

The letter partly reads: “Request for the intervention of the office of the Lagos State Commissioner on the threat to lives, cyberbullying, criminal defamation of character of Cynthia Omowunmi Aloba and Liam Aloba, and conduct likely to provoke breach of public peace.

“Your office would recall that llerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, died under questionable circumstances in September 2023.

“His remains have since been deposited at the mortuary after the completion of the autopsy on his body, which was exhumed.

“The coroner’s inquest to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death is still ongoing at the coroner’s court.

“While his wife, Mrs Cynthia Wunmi Aloba, continues to mourn the death of her late husband, she has received death threats from anonymous callers and the following users of Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook among others.”