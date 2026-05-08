Mohbad’s father wants my son’s DNA test to return negative – Widow

Omowunmi

By Enitan Abdultawab

Mohbad’s widow, Omowunmi Aloba, has spoken about the ongoing tension within the late singer’s family, alleging that her father-in-law wants the DNA test involving her son, Liam, to return negative.

Omowunmi, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television, claimed the crisis between the two families did not begin after Mohbad’s death but had existed long before the singer passed away in 2023.

According to her, the problems started shortly after the birth of her son.

“Yeah, we used to be best of friends. So I think we fell out, I think it was after I had my child,” she said.

She explained that disagreements surrounding Liam’s naming ceremony, alongside unresolved family issues, worsened the relationship over time.

“It was after I had Liam, because of the naming ceremony issues, and the fact that my husband forgave his mother. It was just a family feud that became something very big,” Omowunmi stated.

The late singer’s widow said many people wrongly believe the conflict only emerged following Mohbad’s death.

“A lot of people online feel like it’s all about the demise of my husband. But in reality, it is because of the family feud that we had before the demise of my husband,” she added.

Omowunmi also alleged that shortly after the singer died, discussions from her father-in-law focused more on Mohbad’s assets and royalties rather than emotional support.

“I literally placed a call to him because I was tense and scared. He wasn’t saying what I needed to hear. He was just talking about my husband’s property and all of that,” she claimed.

She went further to accuse her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, of hoping the paternity test involving Liam would disprove the child’s relationship to the late singer.

“What he actually wants can never happen. He actually wants the DNA of my child to be negative,” she alleged.

Omowunmi admitted that the dispute within the family has now become deeply fractured.

“It has really got to a point that I don’t think this whole family feud can be settled anymore,” she said.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27 under circumstances that sparked nationwide outrage and multiple investigations.

Since his death, controversies surrounding the singer’s estate, autopsy results and paternity questions involving his son have remained major talking points online and in court proceedings.