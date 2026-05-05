Chimamanda’s son: Inquest stalled as Lagos AG denies interference

By Henry Ojelu

LAGOS — The Coroner’s Court sitting at the Igbosere Magistrate Court, Lagos Island, Tuesday suspended further hearing in the inquest into the death of 21-month-old Master Nkanu Adichie-Esege, son of author Chimamanda Adichie and Dr Ivara Esege, pending directives from the Chief Coroner, Justice Mojisola Dada.

Coroner Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji halted proceedings after counsel from the Lagos State Attorney-General’s office, Adebola Araba, informed the court of a planned meeting between the Attorney-General and parties in the matter, fixed for May 12, 2026.

In a brief ruling, the magistrate faulted the Attorney-General for actions affecting proceedings without formally notifying the court.

“I find it appalling that the Attorney-General would take such steps without informing the court. The court is not under the Ministry of Justice, and the Attorney-General cannot direct the court,” she said, adding that she would await directives from the Chief Coroner before fixing a new date.

Counsel to the deceased’s parents, Adeyinka Aderemi, SAN, told the court that parties had earlier received a letter dated April 23 fixing the meeting for the same day as the hearing, but were only informed late Monday that it had been rescheduled.

“The parents are in court and will not be around after Friday. Based on the earlier notice, we believed today’s hearing would proceed,” he said.

Other counsel, including Abiodun Layonu, SAN, for Atlantis Paediatric Hospital, and Prof. Taiwo Osipitan, SAN, for Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, confirmed receiving correspondence on the rescheduling and said they would abide by the court’s directive.

The inquest, which began on February 25, 2026, is investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s death on January 7, 2026. He had been referred from Atlantis Paediatric Hospital to Euracare Hospital for pre-flight procedures before a planned transfer abroad but died shortly after.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN, has refuted claims of influencing the suspension of proceedings.

Pedro said the Ministry of Justice neither directed nor requested the Coroner to halt the inquest, stressing that such decisions fall strictly within the Coroner’s powers.

He explained that the invitation extended to counsel was part of routine engagement to outline the ministry’s policy direction on coroner’s inquests and to ensure better coordination among stakeholders.

According to him, the meeting was aimed at promoting faster resolution of inquests and avoiding delays, citing lessons from the prolonged inquiry into the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Pedro emphasised that the engagement was not intended to interfere with judicial proceedings but to enhance efficiency in the interest of justice and affected families.

He urged the public to disregard suggestions that his office sought to halt the inquest, reaffirming the government’s commitment to due process and the proper administration of justice.