Mikano, Changan Autos, solidify partnership 

By Theodore Opara

IT could best be described as partnership of two giants in an era some companies are considering leaving the country.

Two giant autos companies, Mikano Motors, Nigeria and Changan Autos, China demonstrated hope that there could be light at the end of the tunnel, by establishing a partnership to market Changan vehicles in Nigeria. Rather than joining the Japa syndrome, Mikano Motors is even wooing more companies into the country, to create more jobs and boost the economy. The partnership entails that Mikano Motors exclusively distributes Changan vehicles in Nigeria and other West African countries. Changan has a wide range of vehicles which include SUVs, sedans and pick-ups.

In celebrating its collaboration with Changan Autos, with an exclusive Gala Night, held on Thursday, December 7, 2023, Mikano Motors solidified their presence and growth trajectory in the Nigerian market.

The occasion commemorated the official partnership between the two auto giants. It also guanranteed Changan Autos as Mikano Motors’ latest exclusive brand partner, fostering a union built on innovation, excellence and a shared vision for the future.

The night of glitz and bliss was held at the Royal Box, by Cube 65, an exquisite event centre situated at Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Beyond the celebrations, the attendees enjoyed an immersive experience highlighting the performance and innovation of the Changan brand. It offered a glimpse into the exciting future of the collaboration.

The event served as a platform to extend heartfelt appreciation to esteemed stakeholders – valued clients, dedicated brand promoters, unwavering supporters, and the tireless individuals who have significantly contributed to the realization of Mikano’s ambitious goals.

The Chairman of Mikano International, Mofid Karameh, expressed immense gratitude to attendees. He reiterated the commitment of the company to provide valuable products to the Nigerian marketplace, mentioning the partnership with Rolls Royce (power plants) to improve power generation in Nigeria.

Tracy Huang, Changan’s Director of African Region, in her address, said Changan would, in collaboration with Mikano Motors, “continue to innovate and provide the best services in the ecosystem.”

Ralph Haidar, Managing Director, Mikano Motors, stated: “One of the most notable traits of Nigerians is their affinity for quality. We translate our understanding of the unique Nigerian tastes and preferences to providing quality products and services for you.”

In addition, Haidar announced the company’s aspiration to expand its operations to other West African countries.

Also speaking at the event, Lucas Xiang, Head of Middle East and Africa business, emphasised Changan’s dedication to innovation. He mentioned that the brand invests five per cent of its annual sales revenue in products research and development, driving trailblazing designs and performance.

The event was graced by dignitaries from Nigeria and China, as executives, celebrities and government officials cheered to an exciting journey ahead.