Let’s return quickly to path of accelerated progress- Ondo Acting gov Aiyedatiwa pleads

Acting governor, Aiyedatiwa

Ondo state

Happenings in past, temporary delay, we’ve recovered

We’re proud of Akeredolu, Ondo will forever be grateful for his legacies

Hails Tinubu others for restoring peace

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State acting governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has pleaded with the people of the state to return quickly to the path of accelerated progress that has eluded it in the past months of political crisis.

Aiyedatiwa said this in a statewide broadcast to the people of the state after he assumed office.

He said that “we must return quickly to the path of accelerated progress that has eluded the state in the last few months.

“We must excuse unnecessary distractions. We can no longer be separated by interest or by purpose.

“We must stand together until the end. We must come back stronger and more determined to advance the welfare and security of our people, being the primary object of government as encapsulated in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

“Let us build a shared future from a divided past. We owe no less to the good people of the Sunshine State.

“Bearing in mind the very huge responsibility of governance, I must emphasise that the task is indeed not one that one individual can accomplish alone.

“It is a gigantic task that requires inclusive engagement, focus, and collective actions from both the government and the governed.

“We, therefore, implore you all across the state, young and old, to contribute your utmost commitment, cooperation, and support towards advancing the state in our development trajectory.

“Yesterday is already behind us. This is the time to carry aloft, with love and affection for one another, the laudable vision and mission of the. Governor for the State.

I appeal to every member of the government of Ondo State for your genuine support, cooperation, and dedication.

“We need a renewed unity to berth the significant and accelerated development clearly envisioned and vigorously pursued by Mr. Governor.

“My good people of Ondo State, what happened in the past was a temporary delay in our democratic journey. As a government, we have recovered.

Eulogizing governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa said that the people of the state are proud of him.

According to him, “it is necessary for us to acknowledge with pride the profound legacies and place of our leader and father of the state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, the Governor of Ondo State.

“We acknowledge the sterling leadership and character he has provided for the state.

“Mr. Governor is a transformational and courageous leader who has turned around the fortunes of the state in the last six and a half years. His records of performance are monumental, and here with us.

“In all facets of our development, be it governance, security, health, education, economy, infrastructure,

industrialisation and others, his footprints are foundational and will serve the state at greater heights in the future.

“Above all, and as you all know, our governor has been a strong, effective, and respected voice in matters of national development, making the Sunshine State proud at all times.

“The state will forever be grateful to Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, CON, for driving our development so well. We are really proud of him.

Aiyedatiwa urged the people to continue to pray for the governor to recover quickly.

“I urged you all to continue to pray for the mighty healing of God to embrace and hasten the recovery of our leader, the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, to enable him return to office, hale and hearty.

The acting governor thanked President Bola Tinubu, the National Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the info assembly, EXCO members, national assembly members traditional rulers, leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, religious leaders, and others “for being part of the peace process to guarantee continued sustenance of the pride of place of the Sunshine State in the comity of states.

