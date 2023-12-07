Kokori: NUPENG flies union, national flags at half mast for seven days

By Victor AhiumaYoung

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has directed that the Union and National flags being be flown at half mast for seven days beginning from today, Thursday, in honour of its former General Secretary, Chief Ovie Frank Kokori.

In a statement by its President, Prince Williams Akporeha, the union said: “All NUPENG and NATIONAL flags in all offices across the country are to fly at half mast for seven days beginning from Today (Thursday).

“Condolence registers are to be opened immediately across all NUPENG zonal council secretariats across the country and our Abuja liaison office.”

Reca that Kokori died in the early hours of today at 80, with NUPENG saying the foremost unionist and pro-democracy fighter spent his later years nursing the “vicious injuries” he got during his pro-democracy struggles.

While announcing Kokori’s demise in a statement by its President and General Secretary, Prince Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, respectively, the union described him as a dedicated defender, promoter and fighter for workers’ rights and democratic rights of the citizens.

The statement read in part: “The leadership of our great Union on behalf of the entire members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), wishes to announce the news of the passing to eternal resting abode of our former distinguished General Secretary, Comrade Chief Frank Ovie Kokori, who passed away in the early hours of Thursday 7th December, 2023.

“Late Comrade Frank Ovie Kokori was a well-known committed and dedicated defender, promoter and fighter for workers’ rights and democratic rights of the citizens.

“He spent a life of sacrifice to struggles for emancipation of the working class globally and enthronement of democratic rule in Nigeria.

“He spent years in prisons and severally brutalized in his struggles for not only the trade unions but in the struggles against military rule in Nigeria.”