Kano Guber election crisis: I didn’t write letter to CJN – Sheikh Dahiru Usman-Bauchi

…Urges Ariwoola to disregard letter

By Ishola Balogun

The leader of Torikatu al-Tijjaniya in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Usman-Bauchi, has denied writing a letter to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, over the pending supreme court judgement on Kano governorship election petition.

The letter which was said to have been printed on a letterhead bearing the full name of the renowned Islamic cleric was titled ‘REQUEST FOR YOUR PROMPT INTERVENTION OF JUSTICE’ and sent to the CJN office a few days ago.

Speaking with Vanguard, Sheikh Usman-Bauchi said: “it is not in my character to speak on political matters pending in court.

“I don’t know about the letter and it did not emanate from me,” Usman-Bauchi said.

Speaking further on behalf of the scholar, one of his sons, Bashir Dahiru Usman-Bauchi, said, “Our attention was drawn to the purported letter sent to the Chief Justice of Nigeria. People from all walks of life have been calling to confirm the truth about the letter.”

He added, “The truth of the matter is that the letter did not emanate from Maulana Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi. The letterhead is not the type used by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi.”

Usman-Bauchi emphasised that the fabricators of the controversial letter forged Sheikh Dahiru’s Foundation’s letterhead.

He urged Nigerians and relevant authorities to disregard the letter and to put the record straight that the letter did not emanate from Maulana Sheikh Usman-Bauchi.

Meanwhile, last Thursday, the Supreme Court reserved its judgement on the Kano governorship legal tussle after listening to counsels representing both parties in the case.