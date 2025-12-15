We will immortalise Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi — Uba Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has promised to set up a Foundation to commemorate the late Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, that will continue to preach the inter-religious harmony which the learned Islamic scholar was known for in his lifetime.

The Governor made the commitment on Sunday, when he led a 30-member delegation on a condolence visit to the family of the late Tijjaniyya leader who died on November 27, at his family home in Bauchi.

Speaking during the visit, he said that Kaduna State Government will set up a committee comprising the late Sheikh’s family members, his students and various stakeholders, to work out details of the Foundation.

The Governor pointed out that although the late Sheikh was from Bauchi State, Kaduna State will immortalize him more than anyone because of his invaluable contributions to Islam, good governance and peaceful coexistence.

According to him, the Foundation will not only continue with the good works of the late Islamic cleric, it will also implement what he had planned to accomplish.

“I used to consult our late leader and whatever advice he gave me, had positive outcomes. I am part and parcel of the late Sheikh’s family and we have a cordial relationship with members of his household.’’

Governor Uba Sani promised that ‘’we will continue with his efforts at uniting Muslims and ensuring unity amongst adherents of different religions, not only in Kaduna State but the country at large.’’

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Mohammed Auwal Jatau, recalled that Governor Uba Sani was in faraway China on an official assignment when Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi died.

He said that the Kaduna State Governor had phoned his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed, from China and offered his condolences.

‘’I want to disclose that, Governor Uba Sani also constituted a special committee in Kaduna to receive condolences from students and well wishers of the late Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi,’’ he added.

Responding on behalf of the family, the son of the late Islamic cleric, Khalifa Sayyid Ibrahim Dahiru Bauchi, reiterated that the Governor has always been close to the deceased, even before he became the number one citizen of Kaduna State.

‘’This is your home. Immediately the death was announced, we spoke on phone. You also sent representatives that attended the funeral prayer and afterwards, you sent a delegation of Malams to condole us.

‘’Today, you have come to pay us a condolence visit. This shows the high esteem with which you held the late Sheikh. May Allah(SWT) bless you. May He also grant you your heart’s desires,’’ he added.

Khalifa Sayyid Ibrahim also thanked Governor Uba Sani, on behalf of the deceased’s 82 children, for promising to rebuild the residence of their grand father, where the late Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi grew up.

Those on Governor Uba Sani’s delegation include the Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Dahiru Liman; the National President of Fityanul Islam of Nigeria (FIN), Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Arabi Abul Fath and Dr. Musa Muhammad from Borno (Deputy National Chairman, Fityanul Islam).

Others are Engr. Mansur Nakande from Plateau State (Secretary-General, Fityanul Islam); Sheikh Salaudeen Inyas; Saiyyida Fatima from Niger State (National Women Leader, Fityanul Islam); Hajia Hadiza Muhammad (National Women Secretary, Fityanul Islam) and the Kaduna State Chairman of Fityanul Islam, Sheikh Rabiu Abdullahi.

Sheikh Abdulkarim Hashim (Chief Imam, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi Mosque, Kaduna); Sheikh Sharu Danlami (National Chairman, Quddamun Nabiyyu); Sheikh Salisu Maibarota; Sheikh Aminu Kasim Kafanchan; Sheikh Ibrahim Mahe and Sheikh Nasiru G. Shehu Dahiru were also on the delegation.

The rest are Kaduna State Chairman, First Aid; and State Chairmen of Fityanul Islam from various states, including Kano, Borno, Adamawa, Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara, Jigawa, Niger, and Bauchi, as well as other senior officials of the Kaduna State Government.