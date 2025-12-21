Gbenga Hashim pays condolence visit to family of late Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

Former presidential candidate, Dr. Gbenga Hashim, has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, who passed away on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Hashim described the revered cleric as a rare religious leader distinguished not only by deep scholarship but also by a profound moral conscience and unwavering national commitment.

Speaking in Hausa during the visit and later translating his remarks, the former presidential hopeful—who shared the same birthday, June 28, with the late Sheikh—said Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi stood out in an era where religiosity is often separated from true godliness.

“Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi was not just a religious man; he was highly learned, informed, and above all, a man who genuinely feared God. There are many religious people who do not fear God, but Sheikh Dahiru was different. He was a true man of God,” Hashim said.

Beyond his scholarly influence, Hashim emphasized the late cleric’s unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s unity and peace, describing him as a national figure whose impact transcended religion, ethnicity, and regional boundaries.

“Apart from being an Islamic scholar, he was deeply committed to the unity of Nigeria and worked tirelessly for the peace of the nation. That is why I regard him as my father,” he added.

Hashim reaffirmed his own lifelong commitment to the values embodied by the late Sheikh, stressing that national unity and peaceful coexistence remain non-negotiable in a country as diverse as Nigeria.

“I am also committed to the unity of Nigeria and to working for peace, irrespective of tribe, region, or religion,” he said.

While acknowledging the pain of the loss, Hashim noted that Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi’s legacy lives on through the principles he stood for.

“Yes, he is no longer with us, but what he stood for—peace and unity—remains for every Nigerian to learn from.”

Dr. Hashim was accompanied on the visit by a large delegation, including Sheikh Haliru Abdullahi Maraya (Kaduna), Dr. Ibrahim Umar (Kaduna), Mr. Kamaldeen Adebayo Sanni (FCT), Hajia Rabi Musa (Nasarawa), Mr. Ezekiel Dinfa (Plateau), as well as coordinators of the Hashim Organisation across the three senatorial districts and the 20 local government areas of Bauchi State.