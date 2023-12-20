Kaduna bombing: Anybody found culpable will be punished — CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Christopher Musa has vowed that anybody found culpable in the Kaduna bombing incident would be punished.

Musa made this vow in an interview on Channels Television’s yesterday.

Recall that many people were confirmed dead in the accidental air strike in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State some weeks back with scores injured.

President Bola Tinubu ordered a probe into the matter with the CDS assuring that anyone found culpable in the mishap will face the law.

Musa said: “The Armed Forces is solidly behind the government and Nigeria. Our mandate is to defend democracy and we will continue to do that. So, nobody should have any fear.

“We will make amends after the committee [to probe the matter] has come up [with its report]. Anybody who is found culpable will face the music.”

The Defence Chief said the investigation into the Kaduna accidental military airstrike was ongoing, adding that once the investigation was over, the outcome would be made public.

He said: “We are sincere, we are fair, we are impartial. We want to know what actually happened, so that we can make amends. I can assure you that nothing will be swept under the carpet.”

Musa apologised for the airstrike, saying the Army “feel extremely very bad about it” and that the “incident was never deliberate.”

He said: “Anytime we have mistakes, we take ownership and we feel very bad about it, especially when we lose our troops in war.”

General Christopher called on Nigerians to continue in their support for troops to win the war against banditry and other crimes.

“We just want Nigerians to understand that the incident was never deliberate. We would never deliberately target our citizens. Our mandate is to protect innocent Nigerians and we will continue to do that.

“We should not, by our actions or utterances, demoralise our troops. These guys stay awake so you can sleep.

“It is easier for you to say they made a mistake, they’re not doing well. If they pull out of these locations, what happens? We will not even have a country.”