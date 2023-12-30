Jos DisCo unveils 2 feeders to boost power supply in Gombe

From Left: Engr Sale Mohammed, Mai Kaltungo and Mr Abdu Mohammed, MD JED during the inauguration of two 33KV feeders in Billiri, Gombe State

The Jos Electricity Distribution Plc (JED), on Saturday, inaugurated two new 33KV feeders in Billiri town of Billiri Local Government Area, to boost supply in Gombe State.

The project is designed to provide uninterrupted power supply to customers in four local government areas of the state.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Mr Abdu Mohammed, the Managing Director, JED, said with the completion of the feeders, beneting communities would experience improved power supply.

Mohammed said the project was initiated in 2016 when the Federal Government conceptualised the construction of four transmission substations at New Kano in Kano State, Billiri in Gombe State, Kabba in Kogi and Abor – ninth mile in Enugu State.

He said the gesture would improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply to the inhabitants of the localities to end the perennial and irregular supply of electricity.

According to Mohammed, the stabilisation of energy in Billiri and its environs as a result of the construction of the substation and the two 33kV feeders will boost not only the economic development of the people but would greatly enhance their social life.

“This project will provide a readily available electricity supply to the southern part of Gombe and its neighbourhoods particularly Biliri, Kaltungo, Shongom and Kumo LGAs, respectively.

“It will improve transmission and supply of electricity statewide. Promote industrial and socio-economic growth of the aforementioned communities.

“It will also create job opportunities for the teeming population as well as increase revenue for the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI),” he said.

Mohammed while commending the state government’s effort and that of Mr Anthony Yaro, senator representing Gombe South, urged stakeholders to leverage the supply to establish an industrial hub in the area.

The industrial hub, he said, would create jobs for youth and boost the economy of the zone, and urged the residents to own the facilities and protect it from vandals.

“They are your property. You should guard them jealously.

“You must take cognisance of the many years that you have grappled with either poor or lack of electricity supply in this area before this intervention that brought succour and happiness to everyone,” he said.

On his part, Mai Kaltungo, Mr Sale Mohammed commended the federal and state government and Jos Disco for addressing the epileptic power supply in the area.

Mohammed said with the new feeders which would result to improved power supply, the residents would be empowered economically while youth would be gainfully engaged. (NAN)