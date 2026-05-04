Heavy rain disrupts power supply in Enugu, MEDL apologises

By Chinedu Adonu

The MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited (MEDL) has attributed the ongoing power outage in parts of Enugu metropolis to heavy rainfall and strong winds recorded on Sunday afternoon.

The Head of Communications, Emeka Eze, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Monday in Enugu.

According to the statement, the storm caused a wire cut on Emene Industrial Lines 1 and 2, damaging a distribution tower and disrupting supply to several 33kV feeders at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) switchyard located at the New Haven station.

He listed the affected feeders as Trans Ekulu, Thinkers Corner, Ituku-Ozalla and Ugwogo 33kV lines.

Eze said the disruption has led to power outages in Trans Ekulu, Emene, Thinkers Corner, Emenite, Airport, Alo Aluminium, Akpuoga, Nkwubor, Ugwuomu, Abakpa Nike, Nike Lake, Ugwogo and surrounding communities.

He assured residents that technical teams have been deployed to restore electricity as quickly as possible.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience this unforeseen development has caused our esteemed customers,” he said.