Insecurity: Troops kill 40 terrorists during gunfights, arrest 271

Rescue 80 kidnapped victims from captivity

Destroy 68 illegal refinery sites

Deny oil thieves are stealing N408.14 million crude oil and by-products

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters said on Thursday that troops conducting offensive operations against criminal elements and security threats across the nation killed over 40 terrorists and arrested 271 terrorists, kidnappers, and oil theft perpetrators in the last week.

Troops also rescued 80 kidnapped victims held hostage from bandits and terrorist hideouts, while 72 assaulted weapons and 338 assaulted ammunition were recovered from criminal elements after firefights.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen Edward Buba, while making this known at a briefing, said troops in the Niger Delta discovered and destroyed 68 illegal refining sites, 99 storage tanks, and 130 ovens, adding that troops denied the stealing/siphoning of crude oil and its by-products, estimated at the sum of N408.14 million.

He said the number and calibre of arms and ammunition recovered after the various encounters are 20 AK47 rifles, 6 FN rifles, 8 pump action guns, 4 locally fabricated rifles, 19 Dane guns, two 36-hand grenades, 165 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 100 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 1,085 rounds of 7.62mm by 56mm ammunition, 5.56mm by 45mm ammunition, 84 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 12 live cartridges, and the sum of N895,900.00, amongst others.

Detailing the fighting engagements, Gen Buba said, “Troops on Peration Hadin Kai in the North East neutralized seven terrorists, arrested eight, and rescued 19 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered 165 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, one PKM barrel, two mobile phones, one motorcycle, one bicycle, and the sum of N10,650.00.

“On December 13, 2023, troops conducted a fighting patrol to BH/ISWAP terrorists’ enclave and made contact with terrorists in Gwoza LGA of Borno State.

“Following a firefight, troops neutralised one terrorist and rescued 16 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered 165 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo, one PKM barrel, one motorcycle, and two bicycles.

“On 14, December 2023, troops arrested 4 suspected terrorist collaborators in Gujba LGA of Yobe State. During the operation, troops recovered foodstuffs, medical supplies, 2 mobile phones, and the sum of Ten Thousand Six Hundred and Fifty Naira (N10,650.00).

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralized 3 terrorists, arrested 9 and rescued 5 kidnapped hostages. Troops recovered one locally fabricated rifle and 3 mobile phones.

“On 13 December 2023, troops, while on patrol, responded to information on kidnapping activities in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State. Troops rescued 2 kidnapped hostages in the operation.

“On 15 December 2023, troops with hybrid forces responded to information of armed robbery incident in Bokkos LGA of Plateau State. During the operation, troops arrested 2 suspected armed robbers. Troops recovered one fabricated AK-47 rifle and 3 mobile phones.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralised one terrorist, arrested 7 terrorists and rescued 3 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one pump action gun, 3 dane guns, two by-36 hand grenades, 8 magazines, 1,085 rounds of 7.62mm BG 56mm of special ammunition, 45 rounds 5.56 by 45mm, 2 RPG chargers, 8 motorcycles, 7 mobile phones, and one Boafeng HH radio, amongst others.

“On 15 December 2023, troops, while on fighting patrol, raided terrorist hideouts in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State.

“Following a firefight, troops recovered one AK47 rifle, 8 magazines, 2 by 36 hand grenades, 2 RPG chargers, 8 motorcycles, 7 mobile phones, 1,085 rounds of 7.62 x 56mm ammunition, 45 rounds of 5.56 x 45mm ammunition, 3 Dane guns, one Pump action gun, and one Boafeng HH radio.

“In the North West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralized 9 terrorists, arrested 6 terrorists and rescued 15 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops also recovered 4 AK47 rifles, 2 Dane guns, 40 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 84 rounds of 12.7mm ammo, 19 magazines, 6 mobile phones, 2 radios, and the sum of N885,250.00, amongst others.

“On 11 December 2023, troops responded and arrested a suspected terrorist’s informant in Faskari LGA of Katsina State. During preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to have been an informant to terrorists’ kingpin identified as Damin and Yusuf Yellow for over one year.

“On 12 December 2023, troops arrested one suspected terrorist’ collaborator in Faskari LGA of Katsina State.

“On 12 and 13 December 2023, troops in a separate operations conducted fighting patrol to Illela and Gwadabawa LGAs of Sokoto State.

“During operations, troops made contact with terrorists and following a fire fight, troops neutralized 6 terrorists and recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 2 mobile phones and the Sum of Eight Hundred and Eighty Five Thousand Two Hundred and Fifty naira (N885,250) only among other items.

“On 14 December 2023, troops while on offensive operations made contact with terrorists in Tangaza LGA of Sokoto State. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 3 terrorists while other fled. Troops also rescued 6 kidnapped hostages.

“On 15 and 16 December 2023, following Intelkigence and comfirmatory ISR, the air component of Hadarin Dani in separate close air support operations conducted air interdictions on 2 terrorist leaders enclaves; Rabe’s and Alhaji Maidawa’s enclaves in Danmusa and Kankara LGAs of Katsina State.

“The locations were observed to be active of bandits activities. Subsequently, the targets were acquired and attacked with rockets and cannons in multiple passes. The Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorist were neutralized and their structures as well as logistics were destroyed.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Punch conducted air interdiction and casualties evacuation in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

“Following credible intelligence of terrorist’s attack on a detachment of DSS operatives in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State, the air component of Operation Whirl Punch conducted air interdiction on terrorists while withdrawing to hideouts.

“Accordingly, target were trailed and acquired as well as engaged with precision munition. The Battle Damage Assessment and local sources confirmed that several terrorists including key leadership were neutralized in the air strike.

“Also, the air component provided air close support and evacuation for troops in distress.

“In the Niger Delta, groops of Operation Delta Safe destroyed 23 dugout pits, 30 boats, 99 storage tanks, 2 motorcycles and 13 vehicles. Troops recovered include 135 cooking ovens, one speedboat, 5 pump machines, and 68 illegal refining sites.

“Troops recovered 406,500 litres of stolen crude oil, 252,112 litres of illegally refined AGO, 3,158 litres of DPK and 10,800 litres of PMS.

“Additionally, troops discovered and destroyed 14 boats, 43 storage tanks, 2 motorcycles and 9 vehicles. Other items recovered include 71 cooking ovens, 3 pump machines and 37 illegal refining sites.

“Troops also apprehended 42 suspected oil thieves and other criminal elements, as well as neutralized one combatant with AK 47 Rifle with 12 rounds of 7.62mm special.

“On 14 December 2023, troops, while on fighting patrol, raided a suspected criminal hideout in Ahoada East LGA of Rivers State. During the firefight, troops neutralised one combatant and recovered an AK-47 rifle loaded with 12 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“In the South East, troops of Operation Udoka neutralised 3 criminals, arrested 9 suspected IPOB and ESN criminals, and rescued 2 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops also recovered one AK47 rifle, 3 FN rifles, one pump action gun, 25 rounds of 7.62mm special, 4 cartridges, and two magazines, amongst other items.

“On 13 and 14 December 2023, troops collaborating with DSS personnel raided suspected terrorists’ hideouts in Awgu LGA of Enugu State. During the operation, troops arrested 4 suspects.

“Troops also recovered one AK47 rifle, one pump action rifle, 2 magazines, 25 rounds of 7.62mm Special, and 4 live cartridges.

“On 15 December 2023, further to the earlier arrest of one Mr Uchechukwu and 3 others, troops raided suspected terrorist criminals’ hideouts in Awgu LGA of Enugu State. During the operation, troops recovered 3 FN rifles.

“All recovered items, arrested suspects, and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

Speaking further, Major Gen Buba said, “The goal of ongoing operations is to destroy the terrorists and their cohorts across the country. And our priority is the protection of the citizens of this country.

“The armed forces are determined to end terrorism and insecurity across the country. Accordingly, troops are strategically deployed to conduct operations across the country in order to create a safe environment for citizens to go about their lawful duties and activities.

“Our attacks on the terrorist enclaves and strongholds are aimed at eliminating the leadership and foot soldiers of these terror groups.

“Troops will continue to go after these terrorists and apply military pressure to destroy them and their cohorts across the country.”