Foundation feeds 19,000 IDPs in one year

By Ezra Ukanwa

In an effort to alleviate the suffering of internally displaced persons (IDPs), T200 foundation has succeeded in providing food aid to 19,000 IDPs over the course of one year across Nigeria.

The Foundation, in a statement at the weekend, signed by its Executive Director, Amb. Emmanuel Nnamdi Osadebay, said its flagship programme, Feed the Hungry Programme, started on Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Durumni IDP Camp, Abuja where 2000 persons were feed.

Others are: the second edition in Maiduguri, at the EYA CAN IDP camp, Borno State where 7000 persons at the IDP were fed on Tuesday, January 17, 2023; and the third edition which held at the Rabah IDP camp on Thursday, August 17, 2023 where 10,000 persons were fed.

Amb Nnamdi said: “The activities and programmes of the foundation are designed to help achieve the SDGs agenda 2 – which is zero hunger, in Nigeria and across Africa. While feeding their stomachs and smiles, we are committed to ensuring we create sustainable zero-hunger options.

“This is the reason for the establishment of the T200 Integrated Farms Limited, which creates wider employment and food security opportunities for vulnerable communities. We have also partnered with Blue Quarry and Mines Limited to provide the materials required in modern day farming for hungry and poor Nigerians.”

He said that the NGO has partnered with government agencies in achieving this great feat, including State Emergency Management Agencies in different states, among others.

He also disclosed another Feed the Hungry Programme for 15, 000 persons at the IDP camp in Kano, in partnership with the Kano State Emergency Management Agency, slated to hold in January, 2024, as part of ways to celebrate the foundation’s anniversary.