Firm empowers 50 widows to create economic stability A’Ibom community

By Funmi Ajumobi

Economic stability binds a woman to her family. The financial setback that comes with losing a husband amalgams the misery felt by the widows.

Widowhood remains an important risk factor for transition into poverty and it changes the social and economic characters of women in the community.

On December 1, 2023, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Exploration and Production (NNPC E&P) and Natural Oilfield Services Limited (NOSL) hosted an event at the First Fruit Hotel in Eket, Akwa Ibom towards the uplifting of 50 widows in Akpaden and Ekim communities, two significant operational areas within Mkpat Enin, Local Government Area.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion were HRH Etebom Moses Ukpong, Clan Head of Ikpa Ibom; Mrs. Uduak Etukudo, Principal Cooperative Registrar, Ministry of Women Affairs, Akwa Ibom; Chief Youni Ekamem, Village Head of Akpaden; Eteidung Paulinus J. Udoh, Village Head of Ekim; and Group Captain Etete Ekpo (Rtd.), Senior Base Manager of NOSL, Akwa Ibom State.

At the event, HRH Etebom Moses Ukpong, Clan Head of Ikpa Ibom, said, ‘Helping the widows in our communities by NNPC E&P and NOSL is truly commendable and highly appreciated. Such initiative will serve as a stepping stone for their growth and development in the community.’

There is also no uniform lifestyle for widows, but financial contributions can play a pivotal role in fostering self-reliance and prepare them to face the challenges in their lives.

Mrs. Uduak Etukudo, Principal Cooperative Registrar, Ministry of Women Affairs, expressed, ‘A thoughtful gesture from NNPC E&P and NOSL, will create a platform where widow’s voices will be heard and respected.’

To overcome scarcity, achieve financial stability, and self-sufficiency, NNPC E&P and NOSL are committed to enhancing livelihood of the widows in the host communities, for a sustained positive transformation.