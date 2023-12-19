Female learner driver rams into tricycle, kills three, injures four in Ogun

Police extortion

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: At least three persons on Tuesday lost their lives, while four others sustained varying degrees of life-threatening injuries in an accident, which occured at the Maranatha axis of the Oru-Ijebu Igbo highway, in Ijebu North local government area of Ogun State.

The accident, which happened around 11am, involved a Toyota Camry “Muscle” car with registration number, SGM 88 AE, which ran over a commercial tricycle marked, TTN 117 VV, shuttling between the former refugees camp in Oru and Ijebu-Igbo of Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the car, driven by a female learner was on top speed inbound Ijebu-Igbo when it lost control and collided with the tricycle, which resulted in the death of three of its passengers, while four others, who sustained life-threatening injuries were passers-by and others waiting to board vehicles to their various destinations at a bus stop in the area.

Confirming the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the State’s Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the incident infuriated an angry mob, which visited the scene and set the car ablaze.

Akinbiyi added that attempts by the uniform personnel carrying out rescue operations to take photographs at the scene was resisted by the angry mob, who also attacked the security operatives.

He said TRACE personnel were however able to carry out strategic traffic control few metres away from the point of the crash to avoid traffic gridlock on the road.

Akinbiyi stated that corpses of the victims of the accident were evacuated to a private hospital in Ago-Iwoye, where the injured were also taken to for medical treatment.