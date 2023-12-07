‘Enough is enough,’ Diddy reacts as fourth woman accuses him of rape

Music mogul. Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy, has reacted to several sexual assault allegations levelled against him in the past few weeks.

This comes after a fourth woman alleged that Diddy and others others gang-raped her when she was 17, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The filing says Combs — an artist and producer also known as Puff Daddy — met the unnamed woman in 2003 after his associate Harve Pierre singled her out at a lounge in Detroit and convinced her to take a private jet to New York to meet the rapper.

Prior to taking the flight, Pierre forced the then 17-year-old to perform oral sex on him before taking her across state lines to Combs’ studio.

There, the group of men including Combs plied her with drugs and alcohol before violently raping her repeatedly, the civil suit filed in a federal court in New York alleges.

Her lawyer Douglas Wigdor — who also represented R&B singer Cassie, the first woman to publicly come forward against Combs — said that “the depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life.”

It is the fourth lawsuit leveled against Combs alleging similar abuse and rape.

Immediately after the fourth filing, the rapper via his Twitter page vigorously refuted all of the allegations made against him by the several women.

According to Combs, “individuals looking for a quick payday” were behind the “sickening allegations” meant to ruin his name.

He wrote, “Enough is enough. For the past couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to destroy my reputation and legacy.

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.

“Let me be absolutely clear that I didn’t do any of the things being alleged. And I will fight for my name, family and for the truth.”

Vanguard News