Electricity generation rises 5.1% to 5,011.97MW

By Mariam Eko

Nigeria’s electricity generation rose by 5.1 percent, yesterday, to 5,011 megawatts, MW, from 4,757.36MW recorded last week.

This was contained in the data obtained from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator, NESO, an autonomous unit of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN.

The data obtained by Vanguard did not provide reasons for the said improvement but checks attributed it to improved supply of gas to the thermal stations.

According to Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, first quarter report, “The last time Nigeria generated 5,000MW of electricity was three years ago. Lots of challenges plaguing the power sector have made it underperforming despite currently having a generation capacity of 7,000 MW. The unavailability of gas, has maintained a huge challenge limiting electricity generation on the grid.”