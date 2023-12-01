Christmas: Quotes to welcome December with cheer

Christmas is here. So, welcome this December not with a gloomy face and runny nose that reflect the country’s economy. But let’s be cheerful . Here are some quotes that will help you get in the festive Christmas spirit.

“This looks like a December day, it looks like we’ve come to the end of the way.” – Willie Nelson

“Of all the months of the year, there is not a month one half so welcome to the young, or so full of happy associations, as the last month of the year.” – William Shakespeare

“When I was a child, my December weekends were spent making cards, decorating the tree, hanging the wreath, and preparing brandy butter and peppermint creams.” – Pippa Middleton

“In the winter she curls up around a good book and dreams away the cold.” – Ben Aaronovitch

“Chill December brings the sleet, Blazing fire, and Christmas treat.” – Sara Coleridge

“What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness.” – John Steinbeck

“God gave us memory so that we might have roses in December.” – James M. Barrie

“By December an elastic skin of ice reached out hundreds of miles into the sea, rolling with every wave.” – Will Chancellor

“A long December and there’s reason to believe, maybe this year will be better than the last.” — Adam Duritz

“November, I’ll give thanks that you belong to me. December, you’re the present beneath my Christmas tree.” — Neil Sedaka

“Christmas is a poor excuse every 25th of December to pick a man’s pockets.” — Charles Dickens