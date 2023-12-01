Christmas: Quotes to welcome December with cheer

Christmas is here. So, welcome this December not with a gloomy face and runny nose that reflect the country’s economy. But let’s be cheerful. Here are some quotes that will help you get in the festive Christmas spirit.
“This looks like a December day, it looks like we’ve come to the end of the way.” – Willie Nelson
“Of all the months of the year, there is not a month one half so welcome to the young, or so full of happy associations, as the last month of the year.” – William Shakespeare
“When I was a child, my December weekends were spent making cards, decorating the tree, hanging the wreath, and preparing brandy butter and peppermint creams.” – Pippa Middleton
“In the winter she curls up around a good book and dreams away the cold.” – Ben Aaronovitch
“Chill December brings the sleet, Blazing fire, and Christmas treat.” – Sara Coleridge
“What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness.” – John Steinbeck
“God gave us memory so that we might have roses in December.” – James M. Barrie
“By December an elastic skin of ice reached out hundreds of miles into the sea, rolling with every wave.” – Will Chancellor
“A long December and there’s reason to believe, maybe this year will be better than the last.” — Adam Duritz
“November, I’ll give thanks that you belong to me. December, you’re the present beneath my Christmas tree.” — Neil Sedaka
“Christmas is a poor excuse every 25th of December to pick a man’s pockets.” — Charles Dickens
