5 things every ‘IJGB’ will relate to about coming home for December

The month of December is almost here, and IJGBs would soon start flying into the country. And when they start coming in, they begin to relate to different set of shared experiences that are particular to Nigerians.

Although they might have been away from the country, IJGBs know fully well of these experiences and would have no choice but brace up to live with them.

Currency conversion

IJGBs frequently have the unconscious tendency of changing every currency they bring into local currency. The advantageous exchange rate is frequently used to determine the cost of a plate of food, a new wardrobe, or event tickets; this practice occasionally results in amusing (or annoying) interactions with locals.

Road traffic jam

Nigerian traffic is an experience in and of itself; long commutes that should take minutes can turn into hours, a point of frustration and eventual resignation as “home” realities set in. Returnees frequently have to quickly adjust to the chaos of the roads, where private and luxurious cars jostle with local buses and hawkers sell everything imaginable in the gridlock.

The Nigerian Heat

When returning from a cold nation in the height of winter, the first thing that many people notice when they get off the plane is how drastically the weather has changed. Like a “second skin,” the extreme heat and perhaps dusty harmattan wind provide as an immediate, tangible reminder that they are back home.

Heightened “billing”

Regretfully, a lot of people still think that everyone coming back from overseas needs to have cash on hand. As a result, families, close and distant relatives, acquaintances, well-wishers, and even complete strangers occasionally seek IJGBs for financial assistance!

Events Spree

In Nigeria, December is known as “Detty December” – a month-long social whirlwind of concerts, parties, weddings, and cultural festivals – especially in cities like Lagos. IJGBs frequently find that their schedules are jam-packed with activities because they want to catch up with old friends and enjoy the exciting nightlife they missed while traveling overseas.

