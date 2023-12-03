Chelsea vs Brighton: We need to focus on ourselves more for victory — Pochettino

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has called on his team to channel more focus on themselves than their opponents ahead of Sunday clash with Brighton.

The Blues will hope they can bounce back with a win in the Premier League this weekend.

Following a 4-1 defeat at Newcastle and a 4-4 draw with Manchester City, Chelsea find themselves winless in their last two games, which has seen them drop to 10th in the table, 12 points behind Aston Villa in fourth place.

But with Brighton set to be without several key players, Chelsea will fancy their chances on Sunday.

“It’s not the opponent. It was Tottenham, it was Manchester City and it was Newcastle. Maybe most likely to take points against Newcastle because they were playing three days before a tough game against Paris Saint-Germain and then we beat Tottenham and an amazing game against Manchester City and then we lost against Newcastle,” Pochettino said.

“We are our own worst enemies and we need to be focused on us. If we are in a good place, then for sure we will compete in a good way. We are going to pay attention [to Brighton], but at the moment in this process, I think we need to pay more attention to ourselves rather than the opponent.”

Vanguard News