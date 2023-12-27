BREAKING: Ondo Gov Akeredolu is dead

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is dead.

According to reports, Akeredolu died in Lagos on Wednesday.

The Ondo governor died at the age of 67.

It was learnt that he was managed by State House doctors up to his death because they could not fly him abroad.

“Akeredolu is dead; he died in Lagos,” a reliable source told Vanguard.

“They were looking for dialysis machines to be sent to his secret location in Lagos last week.”

Background:

Akeredolu experienced health issues after seeking medical treatment abroad in June. Although he returned to Nigeria in September, he remained in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

On Wednesday, December 13, he proceeded on another medical leave and wrote a notice formally transferring power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa who later assumed the responsibilities of the governor in full acting capacity.

Following his return to Nigeria in September, Akeredolu stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and tried to govern his state from there, leading to public outrage.

Akeredolu’s wife, Betty announced the suspension of activities lined up to celebrate her 70th birthday.

The Ondo first lady announced the suspension of the activities in Twitter posts after questions were raised over plans to have a fanfare despite her husband’s ill health.

Betty, in a statement via her X handle, said, “Hello Family and Friends. This is to inform you that all activities lined up to mark my 70th birthday are hereby suspended till further notice due to unforeseen circumstances beyond my control. Sorry for any inconvenience caused by this development.

“Nevertheless, be assured that I will be celebrated in style upon my return. Thank you for your understanding. I remain Arabinrin a.k.a Ada Owere I,” she added.