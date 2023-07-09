‘Owambe can come anytime’, Akeredolu’s wife suspends 70th birthday celebration

The wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu has suspended all activities slated for her 70th birthday celebration.

This is coming after a torrent of criticisms with some questioning the seemliness of a celebration amid the ill-health of her husband, Rotimi Akeredolu.

However, in a Twitter post on Sunday, she announced that the birthday celebration has been suspended ‘due to unforeseen circumstances beyond my control’.

In another Twitter post accompanied with a photo of her birthday flyer, she claimed that as long as there is life, ‘Owambe’ (party) can come at any time.

Mrs. Akeredolu, however, assured of a return that will celebrated in style.

The tweet reads, “Hello Family and Friends.

This is to inform you that all activities lined up to mark my 70th birthday are hereby suspended till further notice due to unforeseen circumstances beyond my control. Sorry for any inconvenience caused by this development.

“Nevertheless, be assured that I will be celebrated in style upon my return. Thank you for your understanding.

I remain Arabinrin a.k.a Ada Owere I.”

