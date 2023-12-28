Momoh promises to prioritize completion of Agenebode- Ibie- Okpella road

Abubakar Momoh

By Kingsley Omonobi

Minister of Niger Delta, Engr Abubakar Momoh has assured the people of Edo State that the Agenebode- North Ibie- Okpella road which has been on the drawing board for ages, would be given priority attention and completed during the President Bola Tinubu administration.

He also said that as minister whose portfolio extends to the entire Niger Delta region his Ministry’s plans will be tailored to emplacing the welfare of the people above any other agenda.

Engr. Momoh made the disclosure at the 2023 edition of Au-Ukhua Cultural Carnival, celebrated in Iviukhua Community, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to him, the Au-Ukwa Carnival, the 8th edition which was celebrated this year has attracted interest not only in Edo state, but the entire Nigeria and abroad hence every necessary support should be provided to take the carnival to greater height.

“Apart from the fact that the carnival brings people together, it also brings the youths together to showcase their talents in several areas and this takes away their minds negative and untoward activities detrimental to society which should be encouraged”, he said.

Recalling his days as a youth when he has to traverse Auchi to Agenebode through Iviukhua and other communities as a Youth Corper, the minister said, “Though a minister of the federal republic responsible for about 9 states, you can’t forget where you came from. I am not happy that when you are coming to Agenebode, you have to pass through three different local governments thus making the journey cumbersome.

“We will address it and I promise to always support the carnival which has assumed national and international recognition and is a thing of pride to the people of the Niger Delta”, the minister who was awarded a certificate as brand ambassador added.

The Minister also appreciated the Leadership of the community headed by SHC. Kennedy Izuagbe and the entire Au-Ukhua Carnival Organizing Committee, for putting up the Ukhua 7km Road Race which enhances the true sporting talent of the Youths.

The Au-Ukhua Carnival, brings together the various Communities in Afenmai Land, Edo State, and presently attracts tourists from different parts of the World, to Iviukhua Community in Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area, to witness and savour the rich Cultural Heritage of the Community, Local Government and Afenmai Land in general.

Immediate Past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba commended organizers of the carnival saying, “This is really becoming a big festival, something that tourists look forward to and I am proud to be associated with it.

He said, “As you know I am looking forward to 2024 (Edo State governorship). When God does it, I will take this Au-Ukwa Carnival to greater heights because it has huge potential. Edo State government will promote it further. It is already a national carnival but needs to go the next level”.

In his remarks, the President General (PG) of Iviukhua Community, SHC. (Dr.) Kennedy Izuagbe thanked the Niger Delta Minister for honouring the Community with his presence to participate in the nationally endorsed carnival and appreciated his promise of connecting the Community with other States in the South South through the construction of roads.

The PG commended the legendary support to the Carnival, of Engr Abubakar Momoh through his antecedents while he was a Councilor, Local Government Chairman, House of Assembly Member, House of Representatives and now a Minister of the Niger Delta.

Other activities celebrating the annual Festival included the Ukhua 7km Road Race, flagged off by the Commissioner for Youths and Humanitarian Affairs, Edo state, Alh. Dada Abubakar, represented by the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Edo State Government, Mr Osilama Okhuofu.

In the male category, Aliyu Mirror emerged as the Champion in the time of 25.31 seconds, Paul Okosun came second in the time of 26.50 seconds and the 2022 Winner of the 7km Road Race, Urbighi Emmanuel came third in the time of 27.16 seconds.

In the female category, Ms Sunday Mercy emerged as the Champion in the time of 32. 08 second, smashing the previous record of Miss Joyce Ikhenoba who held the record of 36.36 seconds. Miss Izuagbe Stella followed her closely in the time of 32.09 seconds and Miss Akotu Ann came distant third in 33.16 seconds.

The Carnival Procession train started from the Community Skill Acquisition Center, led by the Carnival Organizing Committee Chairman, Mr. Christopher Aigwanyiokha and was followed by the unveiling of the monumental statue of the 4th Okumagbe of Weppa Wanno Kingdom, HRM Itseore Joseph Obozuwa by Ambassador Adamu Emozozo.

Au-Ukhua Raffle Draw followed with Mr. Michael Eshiemogie going home with a Sewing Machine, Barr Mike Otu of Zenith Bank (Company Secretary), won the Generator Set as 2nd price and High Chief Stan Athekame, Iyase of Eppa Clan went home with the star prize of a Toyota Sienna Car.

For the Carnival Beauty Pageant, Miss Rachael Akpejiori Onoshioagbe emerged as the new face of the Carnival.

Dignitaries who graced the Au-Ukhua Carnival celebration include the Member Representing Etsako East at the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Kingsley Ugabi, Alhaji Idris Umar, Prof. Mike Ozekhome, Professor Thomas Isekenegbe, Alh. Abu Agbonoga, Dr. Usman Idodo, Prof. John Ikimalo, Dr. George Oboh, President Weppa Wanno pyramid club of Nigeria, Mr MSC Aviomoh, Usagbe Club of Nigeria as well as delegates from the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority.