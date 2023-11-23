Tourism: FG endorses Au-Ukhua Cultural Carnival in Edo

…As NTDA Presents Recognition Letter to Carnival Committee

…To Promote Carnival in All Digital Handles

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following its rising popularity and attraction of Nigerians within the country and in the Diaspora, the annual Cultural Carnival in Afenmai Land, Au-Ukhua Carnival, hosted by Iviukhua Community in Agenebode, Etsako East LGA of Edo State, has received recognition and endorsement by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Nigerian Tourism Development Agency (NTDA).

The endorsement letter was presented in Abuja to the Chairman of, the Au-Ukhua Carnival Organizing Committee, Mr Christopher Aigwanyiokha, by the Director General of the Agency, Mr Folarin Coker, represented by the Director of, the Legal Department, who also doubles as the Legal Adviser to the DG, Mrs Funebi Otu Umondak.

The NTDA DG said the Agency is impressed by the contribution of the Carnival to the tourism sector of the nation’s economy, attracting tourists, and investors to the country adding that, “the Carnival fosters unity amongst the Sons and Daughters of Iviukhua Community, and other neighbouring communities, even as they are thrilled and excited about coming to witness the 2023 edition of the Carnival.

The Director General said the endorsement entails Partnership and Collaboration between the NTDA (Federal Government) and the Annual Au-Ukhua Cultural Carnival, with NTDA’s full participation at the Carnival, technical support, and promotion of the Carnival in all her digital handles.

Speaking while receiving the endorsement letter, the Chairman of, the Au-Ukhua Carnival Organizing Committee, Mr Christopher Aigwanyiokha, said he was highly elated, on behalf of the President General, of SHC. (DR) Kennedy Izuagbe.

He thanked the Director General, who magnanimously endorsed the Carnival without hesitation, the Directors for their efforts during the process, and other members of Staff.

He admonished the DG, Directors and every other Staff of the Agency not to miss this year’s edition, as the Community is wearing a new Carnival look, anticipating their arrival.

Other Directors present at the ceremony were the Director of special Duties, Mr Ody Anumba, the Director of project and Investment, Mrs Helen Madaki, and the Director, of Marketing and Promotions, Mrs Celine Okpe.

Iviukhua Community Leaders who attended the grand occasion were, HC. Clement Omozuapo, HC. (Comr.) Apollinaris Akpejiori Otseomhuno, Pastor Audu Izuagbe, Mr. Raymond Agbukor.