AFCON 2023 Preview: Gambia set for another outing after successful debut

By Ayobami Okerinde

Not much can be said about the Scorpions of Gambia as regards football on the continent or international tournaments like the FIFA World Cup.

The team has never qualified for the World Cup and only made its first appearance at the AFCON during the 2021 edition in Cameroon.

However, the West African side made their debut one to remember as they went all to the quarter-final losing to the host country, Cameroon.

When AFCON 2023 kicks off in Cote d’Ivoire, Tom Saintfiet and his boys will count on the experience garnered at their debut tournament to once again spring up surprises on the continent.

Coach

Tom Saintfiet is no stranger to football on the continent, having previously coached national sides such as Namibia, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Malawi, and Togo.

The 50-year-old was named coach of the Gambian side in 2018 and led the team to its first-ever tournament, where they crashed out in the quarterfinal.

At AFCON 2023, Saintfiet’s experience coaching on the continent will come into play for Gambia as they play one of the tournament’s favourites, Senegal.

Star Player

Omar Colley has established himself as one of the greatest players in Gambia’s history, having moved through the U17s and U20s.

The 32-year-old defender currently plies his trade with Besiktas in the Turkish Super League.

Aside from his solid defensive work, Colley also has an eye for goal and has scored five times in 22 appearances for his club this season, one that could help the Scorpions at AFCON 2023.

Rising Star

Adama Bojang, the 19-year-old Stade Reims forward, is one of the exciting prospects on the continent.

At the 2023 U-20 AFCON, Bojang scored four goals in the tournament, including a hattrick in the quarterfinal, as Gambia finished as runners-up.

He has been named in the provisional squad by Saintfiet and has interest from clubs in England.

Fixtures

Senegal vs Gambia – January 15

Guinea vs Gambia – January 19

Gambia vs Cameroon – January 23

