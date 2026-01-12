Indigenous coaches make statement with 2025 AFCON semi-final qualification

By Emmanuel Okogba

As the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 reaches its climactic stages, a powerful narrative has emerged on the touchlines. For the first time in recent memory, all four semi-finalists -Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, and Senegal – are led by coaches deeply rooted in African football heritage. This landmark moment underscores a growing confidence in homegrown tactical acumen, cultural understanding, and the ability to thrive under continental pressure.

The tournament, hosted by Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, has delivered drama, high-stakes encounters, and standout performances. With the defending champions Ivory Coast eliminated in the quarter-finals, the last four feature traditional powerhouses guided by indigenous tacticians who have masterfully navigated their teams through group stages, round-of-16 clashes, and intense last-eight battles.

Eric Chelle: Revitalizing the Super Eagles

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle

Malian-born Eric Chelle, at the helm of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, has transformed the team into one of the tournament’s most formidable units. His side stormed through the group stage with maximum points and continued their dominance in the knockouts. A standout 4-0 dismantling of Mozambique in the round of 16 showcased their attacking flair, while a disciplined and commanding 2-0 victory over Algeria in the quarter-finals – courtesy of goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams -booked their semi-final spot.

Chelle, who has emphasized patience, structure, and collective belief, has overseen five wins from five games, with 14 goals scored and only four conceded. Football enthusiasts have praised his high-IQ approach and ability to instill discipline amid adversity. Now, Nigeria face hosts Morocco in a blockbuster semi-final, with Chelle’s charges carrying the weight of proving they can upset the odds on foreign soil.

Walid Regragui: Leading the Atlas Lions’ Historic Charge

As Morocco’s long-term coach, Walid Regragui has guided the Atlas Lions to their first semi-final appearance since 2004 – a milestone he describes as “well deserved” and one that fuels ambitions to “write history.” The hosts topped their group and progressed impressively, defeating Tanzania before a composed 2-0 quarter-final win over Cameroon, with goals from Brahim Díaz and Ismaël Saibari lighting up the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Regragui has rejected claims of referee bias and stressed that his team’s success stems from belief, identity, and preparation. With passionate home support, Morocco are seen as one of the favorites, and Regragui’s focus remains grounded: “We have achieved nothing yet,” he insists, eyeing a first continental title in nearly 50 years. Their semi-final against Nigeria promises fireworks under the Moroccan lights.

Pape Bouna Thiaw: Sustaining Senegal’s Dominance

Former Senegal striker Pape Bouna Thiaw, appointed in late 2024, has seamlessly transitioned to the senior role, maintaining the Teranga Lions’ reputation as continental heavyweights. His team navigated tough challenges, including a 1-0 quarter-final victory over 10-man Mali, courtesy of Iliman Ndiaye’s strike. Thiaw praised his players’ dominance – firing 19 shots – while noting they could have scored more, highlighting the need for clinical finishing against talented opponents.

Thiaw’s blend of experience and youth has kept Senegal marching forward, reaching the semi-finals for the third time in recent tournaments. Now facing Egypt in a heavyweight rivalry renewal (echoing the 2021 final), Thiaw’s tactical nous will be tested against one of Africa’s most storied sides.

Hossam Hassan: The Pharaohs’ Fighting Spirit

Legendary Egyptian forward Hossam Hassan, a three-time AFCON winner as a player, has instilled resilience in the Pharaohs. Despite an older squad averaging nearly 29 years, Egypt progressed efficiently, culminating in a thrilling 3-2 quarter-final upset of defending champions Ivory Coast. Goals from Omar Marmoush, Ramy Rabia, and Mohamed Salah – who continues his prolific form – sealed the deal, with Hassan hailing the “Egyptian spirit” and dedication to the people.

Hassan, eyeing a record eighth title for Egypt, has emphasized adaptability and fighting character. His team now meets Senegal in Tangier, a matchup loaded with history and star power.

This semi-final lineup – Senegal vs Egypt and Morocco vs Nigeria – not only promises epic clashes but also celebrates the rise of indigenous coaches. As one observer noted, it demonstrates that African tacticians can manage pressure, harness local mentality, and deliver at the highest level. Whether driven by home advantage, tactical discipline, or sheer determination, these four have made an undeniable statement: the future of African football leadership is firmly on the continent.

With the final set for January 18 in Rabat, the 2025 AFCON is poised to crown not just a champion, but a testament to homegrown excellence.