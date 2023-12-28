AFCON 2023 Preview: Cameroon set sights on sixth continental crown

When the African Cup of Nations kicks off in Cote d’Ivoire, it will be yet another opportunity for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon to inch one step closer to supreme winners, Egypt in the table of the countries with the most AFCON trophies won.

By Efosa Taiwo

When the African Cup of Nations kicks off in Cote d’Ivoire, it will be yet another opportunity for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon to inch one step closer to supreme winners, Egypt in the table of the countries with the most AFCON trophies won.

Coming off a relatively strong performance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they scooped four points including a full three points against a Neymar-led Brazil, Cameroon are one of the favourites tipped to at least make the last four.

However, after finishing third in the last edition, their ambition will be nothing but the Final and hopefully, grabbing their sixth AFCON title.

Coach

With a controversial World Cup, one more headlined by off-field issues than on-field performance, Rigobert Song will be hoping for a less chaotic campaign in Cote d’Ivoire.

A proponent of the balanced 4-3-3 formation, opponents facing Cameroon should be assured of squaring up against a side who enjoy keeping possession, utilising the flanks while being covered by a solid backline.

During his playing days, Song won the AFCON twice, and that experience is bound to add to his muchly-experienced side when it comes to coping and thriving with the nuances of the competition.

Star Player

At 31, Vincent Aboubakar is the most dreadest player in the Cameroon squad with his lethality in front of goal and industry on the field of play.

Heading into his fourth AFCON, Aboubakar packs with him rich experience at the topflight of African football as he looks to spearhead the Indomitable Lions to yet another AFCON title just like he did six years ago.

Rising Star

Starring for Stade Rennes, Christopher Wooh reminds you of the younger Rigobert Song with his strong physical presence, sharp awareness, ball-playing skills and exceptional aerial abilities.

At just 21, the defender has warmed himself into the hearts of the Lions defence.

His impressive performances at club level has also seen him attract interests from clubs like RB Salzburg.

Fixtures

Cameroon vs Guinea – January 15th

Senegal vs Cameroon – January 19th

Gambia vs Cameroon – January 22nd

Vanguard News