Abia workers to receive 13th month salary

… As Otti signs GADA bill into law

By Steve Oko

Abia State Government has promised to pay extra one month salary to workers in the state as Christmas and New Year special package.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, who gave the hint during a press briefing after the Executive Council meeting Tuesday in Umuahia, said Gov. Alex Otti, was fully committed to improving on the welfare of workers.

” Government is committed to making Abia workers happy”, he said, adding that December salary will be paid with the 13th month”.

He also said that Government was fully committed to wiping out the accumulated pension arrears of workers before the end of the year.

This is as he hinted that Gov. Otti would present the 2024 budget before the State House of Assembly later on Tuesday.

The Commissioner also disclosed that Gov. Alex Otti has signed into law, Greater Aba Development Agency (GADA), Bill, thus, giving room for transition of Aba Rejuvenation Scheme into a full agency to oversee the development of the commercial city.

He explained that the development was in line with the promise of the Governor to fix Aba, arguing that if Aba is fix, the entire state is fixed.

The Commissioner further said that the ongoing massive infrastructural development in the state would be sustained.

He hinted that the contractor handling the six-lane Ossah road expansion project had assured the Governor that one lane would be ready before Christmas.

On the perennial gridlock around Abia Tower junction of the Umuahia/Enugu/ Port Harcourt Expressway, the Commissioner said alternate routes would be provided to decongest traffic during the Yuletide.

He also said that one lane of the Aba/ Port Harcourt Expressway would be through from Aba to Obigbo border before Christmas.

The Commissioner further said that the total reconstruction of the strategic Port Harcourt Road Aba by Julius Berger, had progressed as expected.

Contributing, Commissioner for Lands, Hon. Chaka Chukwumerije, said that the Ministry had commenced the issuance of Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) within 30 days.

This, he explained, was in keeping with the Governor’s promise to improve the Ease of Doing Business, adding that the measure is the first of its kind in the state.

Responding to a question on the cost of processing the ‘C of O’, the Commissioner said the cost differs depending the size of land, but added that no middle person is needed.

He said that applicants should simply fill the application online and processing by the Ministry begins.

Adding his voice, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Deputy Governor, Chinedu Ekeke, said that Government would soon address issues of arrears of leave allowances.

He said that Otti would sequence various backlog of arrears owed workers by the previous administrations, assuring that Abians are in for new things.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Legislative Affairs, Hon. Lukeman Ukara -Onyeani, cleared the air over the alleged crisis in the State House of Assembly, saying the Assembly is united under one leadership.

He urged members of the public to disregard any speculation that the House was not united.

On the passage of DADA Bill and its subsequent signing into law, the ex-lawmaker said it was aimed at making Aba the pride of South East.

He explained that if Aba is revived, the economy of the entire South East would bounce back.