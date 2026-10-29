Esther Christian: Orphaned at 4, bags scholarship as debate champion at 15

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has offered full scholarship up to university level to 15-year-old Esther Christian, the captain of the Abia debate team that emerged victorious at the 2026 International Schools Debate Championship in Doha, Qatar.

Christian, who lost her father at the age of four, will enjoy the scholarship through the Alex Otti Foundation.

Otti announced the gesture while hosting the victorious students at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, where he also awarded N1 million each to the five students who represented Abia State and Nigeria at the international competition.

The governor further awarded N1 million to Onyinyechi Okonkwo of Ovom Girls Secondary School, winner of a recent national essay competition; N750,000 each to officials who accompanied the debate team; and N1.75 million to Abia Model Basic Junior Secondary School, Abayi Umuocham, Osisioma Ngwa, which produced the champions.

Presenting trophies, medals and certificates to the students, Otti reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming the state’s education sector through sustained investment, improved infrastructure and wider access to quality education.

“This is in the DNA of Abia State. We celebrate people. When you do well, we celebrate you,” the governor said.

He also approved the team’s request to participate in the 2027 edition of the competition, noting that although progress had been recorded in the education sector, more work remained to be done.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), Mrs Lydia Ezinne Onuoha, who led the team to Qatar, said the students did not merely participate in the competition but distinguished themselves among more than 84 teams.

She said the team won four trophies and 12 medals after defeating representatives of six countries.

According to her, the students clinched the Best International School Debate Team, Overall Best Team in the Junior Category, Best Debater and Best Leadership awards. They also ranked among the tournament’s top 10 speakers.

Onuoha disclosed that during the five final rounds, contestants were given impromptu topics and just 15 minutes to prepare and present their arguments.

The Coordinator of the President’s Schools Debate Championship, Elder Oritu Dare, said the victory had created an opportunity for Nigeria to participate in the next edition of the competition in Singapore.

He also commended the governor for infrastructural development in the state.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Elder Goodluck Ubochi, said the achievements recorded in the education sector were only the beginning, expressing confidence that sustained investment would produce better results.

Similarly, the Abia State Coordinator of the Universal Basic Education Commission, Mrs Unyime Umoette, said public schools were becoming more functional and urged public office holders to adopt schools in their communities and support their development.

Speaking on behalf of the parents, Mr Akamnonu Christopher thanked the governor for hosting the students and supporting education.

In her remarks, Christian thanked Otti and the officials who believed in the team, pledging that the students would continue to make Abia and Nigeria proud.