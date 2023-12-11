2023 CAF Awards: Where and how to watch live

With the CAF Awards 2023 set to go down tonight in Marrakesh, Morocco, football fans are eager to see the crowning of the best players on the continent.

Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen, and Achraf Hakimi are the 2023 CAF Awards nominees for the coveted African Footballer of the Year award.

Having placed third last year, two-time winner Salah is aiming for his third trophy.

Two competitors in the women’s division are Barbra Banda and Thembi Kgatlana, both of whom have won five times before.

Participating clubs in continental competitions, coaches and captains of the national team, the media, and the technical committee of the African football authority all cast votes.

Where and How to watch CAF Awards 2023 Live

The 2023 CAF Awards will take place in Marrakesh on Monday night, and the city will be the center of attention as it welcomes top legends, international celebrities, and some of the world’s best football players.

At 19:00 local time (7pm Nigerian time; 18:00 GMT/21:00 Eastern African Time and 20:00 CAT), the CAF Awards will take place.

On the CAF Official Website, CAFONLINE.com, and CAF TV (YouTube), you can watch the awards LIVE.

The awards will be presented by a number of CAF partners, including Africa Broadcasting Corporation, Rwanda Broadcasting Agency, Uganda Broadcasting Corporation, Radio Television Nationale Congolaise, Arryadia, New World TV, ONSport, SABC, Azam, Azam Media, OnSport, Ghana Broadcast Corporation, AfroSport, RTi, RTS, SABC, Eswatini TV, Rwanda Broacasting Agancy, and Uganda Broadcasting Services.

