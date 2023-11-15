Workers’ strike stalls Mobhad’s coroner inquest

The ongoing two-day-old workers’ strike has stalled the coroner’s inquest into the death of popular rapper, singer, and songwriter Ilerioluwa Aloba known as Mobhad.

Born in Lagos on January 3, 1996, Mohbad died in mysterious circumstances on September 12, 2023 and was buried the following day.

His death sparked nationwide protests making the Lagos State government to order the exhumation of the body for a coroner’s inquest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the last sitting of the coroner was adjourned to Wednesday, Nov. 15 to determine the cause of death of the 27-year-old singer.

Security officials at the court, however, refused magistrates and judiciary staff entry into the building to continue the inquest on Wednesday.

A court official who requested anonymity told NAN that the courtroom was not open as there was full compliance with the strike called by the NLC and the Trade Union Congress.

The two unions called the nationwide strike to protest against the assault of the NLC president, Mr Joe Ajaero by hoodlums in Owerri earlier in the month.

Many litigants and court customers who spoke with NAN lamented the effect of the strike on judicial processes.

Mohbad was said to have attended a concert at Ikorodu, Lagos State on Sept.10 where he sustained injuries in a fracas.

Addressing a news conference in Ikeja on October 5 on preliminary findings on Mohbad’s death, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, named an auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedemgbe, as the prime suspect.

Ogedemgbe was reported to have injected the deceased thrice in his home on Sept. 12 before he started vomiting and developing goose bumps.

Owohunwa said 26 persons had been interviewed concerning Mohbad’s death.

Among those questioned were the late singer’s father, mother, sisters, brother, friends, wife and manager.

According to Owohunwa, Mohbad was taken to the hospital lifeless and was declared dead on September 12 by the attending physicians.

He said the auxiliary nurse was called to inject the singer at his home by Mohbad’s friend, Ayobami Isiaka, aka “Spending’’.

Ogedemgbe gave the singer three injections that were believed to have resulted in a series of events that led to his death.

The police also invited a childhood friend of Mohbad, Ibrahim Owodunni (Primeboy) for questioning.

The police commissioner revealed that Primeboy and Mohbad went to the concert together on September 10 and they engaged in a violent altercation after the show.

The ensuing fight from the altercation caused harm to the late singer.

“The management of the injury subsequently resulted in his death,” Owohunwa said.

Police also detained “Naira Marley’’ and one Samson Balogun (Sam Larry) over their roles in the singer’s death as they were reported to have been bullying the rapper.

Mohbad was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s Marlian Records, but left the label in 2022.

Owohunwa explained that Abdul-Aziz Fashola (Naira Marley) was detained because of accusations made against him.

