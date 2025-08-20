‘I didn’t bully, kill Mohbad’ – Naira Marley speaks in new video

By Henry Oduah

Musician Naira Marley, born Azeez Fashola, has shared his side of the story over the death of his former signee Mohbad.

Mohbad (Ilerioluwa Aloba) died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the age of 27.

In February, a Magistrate’s Court in Yaba, Lagos acquitted Naira Marley and music promoter Sam Larry (Samson Balogun) of blame over Mohbad’s death.

The court also freed Primeboy (Ibrahim Owodunni) and Mohbad’s former manager, Babatunde Opere.

In July, the Coroner’s Court sitting in Ikorodu recommended the criminal prosecution of Feyisayo Ogedengbe, the auxiliary nurse who treated Mohbad shortly before he died.

The inquest was set up by the state government to unravel the circumstances that led to the singer’s death.

Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi said the nurse acted with gross negligence by administering an injection to the singer without a doctor’s prescription.

Although the court ruled out foul play or homicide in the case, it held that the actions of the nurse were both “unlawful and professionally negligent”.

Months after being acquitted, Naira Marley released a video on YouTube in the early hours of Wednesday, explaining his side of the story.

Naira Marley became known in the Nigerian music scene in 2018. In 2019, he announced Mohbad and Zinoleesky as some of his new signees on Marlian Music.

In the video, he alleged that on June 7, 2020, he learnt that Mohbad was using some illegal substance called Ice.

“I wasn’t angry, I called him and advised him and told him about the danger. He said he got into it because of stress but said he would stay out of it. I didn’t force him to do anything,” the singer said.

He also showed evidence that Mohbad picked his own manager in July 2020.

“He was planning to pay Tunde 25 percent. I said ‘No 10 percent,’” Naira Marley said.

He also debunked the rumour of Mohbad being afraid to visit the hospital, showing a WhatsApp chat from November 2020 where he visited a hospital.

“Our business is plain, even though we got accountants. We did 50-50; this is the first time I’m saying it. I paid for anything and everything and then we split 50-50,” he said.

On February 24, 2022, officers from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) raided the Marlian house and took Zinoleesky and one Subomi.

Naira Marley, who said he was in Sweden at the time, noted that Mohbad was taken along because he had physical altercation with the officers.

“Mohbad went live (on Instagram) under duress shortly after he was released. While having a panic attack he accused me and others,” he said.

During the live session, Mohbad said, “If I die, everybody na Marlian Music, Naira Marley kill me.”

“On their way to the hospital, he also accused his girl, Zino, a lot of people. He even accused our wives. Shortly after that, whilst in a vulnerable state of psychosis, he made a statement calling Zino a snitch,” said Naira Marley.

After that incident, Mohbad remained in Marlian Music.

Naira Marley said Mohbad, his parents and his girlfriend Wunmi apologised for the singer’s actions.

The ‘Soapy’ singer said that after the NDLEA incident, Mohbad stopped staying frequently at Marlian house. He said he tried to get Mohbad help by paying for health checks and medications.

On March 27, 2022, Mohbad attempted suicide. Naira Marley said he was in Puerto Rico at the time.

On his return to Nigeria, he said he spoke with Mohbad about his online search for a deadly insecticide called Sniper. Naira Marley said he also spoke with Mohbad’s parents and they concluded that Mohbad should be taken away.

Naira Marley said that on a fateful day, Mohbad was intoxicated and came to Marlian house to fight his manager after they fell out.

The singer said that after the incident, Mohbad went on Twitter, now X, accusing him (Naira Marley) of threats to his life because he wanted to part with his manager.

“We suspect Mohbad had given his phone to someone to fabricate the story,” said Naira Marley.

On October 7, 2022, Mohbad’s lawyer wrote a letter to Marlian Music, saying the musician wanted to leave the record label. Naira Marley said he sent the payment log to Mohbad’s lawyer to show transparency in their financial transactions.

“Not long after that, in December 2022, Mohbad withdrew $72,000 from a DSP partner. All these monies he took were not his. We had to hold some of his royalty payment till he returned the money he took,” he said.

Naira Marley noted that after Mohbad withdrew the money, he stopped hearing from him and his lawyers.

He said that the last time he saw Mohbad was on October 4, 2022, on the day of the latter’s fight with his manager.

According to Naira Marley, he was in Amsterdam on the day of Mohbad’s death. He said people began accusing him of being involved in Mohbad’s death.

Naira Marley said he expected that those who were with Mohbad 24 to 48 hours before his death should have been arrested.

He also said Sam Larry explained to him that he had no hand in Mohbad’s death and he believed him.

“I’ve never sent anybody to bully him,” he said.

Naira Marley criticised the police for detaining him for two months in Panti, Yaba, Lagos, after he returned to Nigeria to clear his name.

He concluded that Marlian Music had contacted Mohbad’s lawyer and was ready to give the late musician’s royalties to whoever the family or court picks.