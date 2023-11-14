Workers shut activities in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

Ebonyi State judiciary, Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, FUNAI, banks and ministries at the Centenary city Abakaliki, were on Tuesday shut down in compliance with the nationwide strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.

Vanguard reports that there was ninety per cent compliance to the strike, as workers, including lawyers and bankers were seen stranded at the gate of the judiciary, and banks located along water works road Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

It was gathered that the strike paralyzed

business activities in the state, especially those who trade inside the court premises, so also, students at FUNAI, and Ebonyi State University, EBSU were affected by the strike.

Speaking to newsmen in Abakaliki, the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Prof. Egwu Ogugua said: “So far so good, our compliance to the strike is ninety per cent; the Ochi-Udo secretariat is scanty, the Ebonyi judiciary is under lock and key, the banks are not functioning. It’s only Zenith Bank that is open but they are not open to customers.

“What happened in Imo State, especially what is happening in Nigeria is bad. We have been pushed to the wall, we have been crushed. The ruling class no longer believe that we exist. It’s like anarchy has begun and that’s the situation we see ourselves in Nigeria” he stated.

Responding, the State Secretary of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Ebonyi State chapter, JUSUN, Awoke Emmanuel said: “We are complying with the directive of the national body of NLC. The workers are here, but the court is under lock and key, no court sitting. No activities going on in the court” he stated.

A lawyer, Mr Onwe Solomon who was stranded at the gate of the Ebonyi judiciary said: “The federal government should listen to the yarning of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC. And if the President of NLC is beaten with impunity and nothing is done about it even the orchards will catch them up and rough handle them. Let them demonstrate that the Nigeria Labour Congress is in existence. Though I and my client are being affected, I don’t have any issue about it” he stated.

Another, Mrs Ogboji Chinenye, an Assistant Chief Registrar in Ebonyi state judiciary said: “We are not happy that the national President of NLC is beaten up for defending us from the government. This is because we spend a huge some of money on a day boarding taxi and Keke. The strike is on now because we are not happy that the President of NLC is beaten mercilessly” she stated.

Meanwhile, as a result of the nationwide strike declared by the NLC, the FUNAI-ASUU Branch has set up a Branch Strike Monitoring Committee.

The 7-man committee headed by a member of the Executive Council is to ensure total compliance with the national directive on the strike.

ASUU FUNAI Secretary, the branch ASUU Chairperson, Comrade Louis Omenyi, announced this at the end of the emergency executive council meeting of the branch held in Abakaliki.

He said the National Executive Council approved ASUU’s participation in the strike because of the credibility of the present NLC leadership.

He reminded members that the strike is total, comprehensive and indefinite, adding that as long as the strike lasts, there would be no teaching, faculty/departmental board meetings or any other statutory meeting involving ASUU FUNAI members.

The Chairperson stressed that violators of this action would be sanctioned by the constitution.

Recall that the NLC declared a nationwide strike effective midnight of November 13, following the federal government’s refusal to implement agreements entered into with labour over time.