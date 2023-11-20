Why INEC’s biggest problem in 2023 elections – Daniel Bwala

Former spokesperson for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, presidential campaign, Daniel Buala, has described the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as the biggest problem in the 2023 elections across all levels.

Bwala stated this in an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

He said, “The biggest culprit, the biggest problem in the 2023 elections across all levels, is INEC, because have you seen the mystery of INEC?



“In this 2023 election, INEC will certify a document for you, INEC will be in the court raising objection and the court has never caution them.

“So, we will get to perfection, but this election regime has left so much to be desired,” he said.