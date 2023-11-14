Why I delved into acting – Kofi Anthony Okenini

By Rita Okoye

Kofi Anthony Okenini is an internationally acclaimed actor and entrepreneur. The Delta state (Warri) born thespian who has been making waves in his chosen career has continued to set the pace for others in the industry to follow.

In a recent interview, Okenini told our reporter that his love for acting started off from his young age whil watching some of the biggest names on screen.

He added that he started admiring some actors and musicians and the style the way they interpret scripts.

He said, “I believe that I have always desired to partake in some type of entertainment while admiring my favourite musicians and television stars, but there was one turning point that really cemented my desire,” he revealed.

He hinted on the films chat challenged his passion for the make-believe industry.

“With a bit of background, I’m one of those former kids who grew up watching the 1966 Sergio Leone film, “The Good, The Bad, The Ugly,” starring Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach, and Lee Van Cleef. I was instantly fascinated,” he revealed.

Since then, Kofi Anthony Okenini hadn’t looked back and his dream came through while starring in some of the biggest movies in Hollywood.