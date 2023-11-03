We’ll address japa syndrome with ICT — Ogun govt

THE Ogun State Government has reiterated its determination to deploy Information Communication Technology, ICT, to further empower the citizenry and make them become employers of labour, as well as discourage brain drain (Japa syndrome).

Special Adviser to the governor on ICT, Dayo Abiodun, said this while receiving an award bestowed on the Ogun State Government by the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, as the 2nd runner-up for the ‘Most Digitally Compliant State’ at the 2023 Digital Nigeria Award Dinner, held at the International Conference Center in Abuja.

Abiodun said the present administration was determined to upgrade the knowledge of individuals on cyber security, data analysis, and web designing towards making them relevant in the emerging technology world.

He said: “This recognition is a testament to the remarkable strides we have made in embracing digital transformation and ensuring compliance with the ever-evolving digital landscape under the guidance of Governor Dapo Abiodun.’’