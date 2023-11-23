Small Doctor

Fire has gutted the house of popular Nigerian singer Adekunle Temitope, popularly known as Small Doctor, in Lagos State.

Small Doctor confirmed the incident in a post on his Instagram page on Thursday.

Video: Fire guts Small Doctor’s house



Fire has gutted the house of popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Temitope, popularly known as Small Doctor, in Lagos state.



Small Doctor confirmed the incident in a post on his Instagram page on Thursday.



Vanguard gathered that the fire… pic.twitter.com/YYvXmXC001 — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) November 23, 2023

Vanguard gathered that the fire consumed properties worth millions of naira in the singer’s house.

A viral video showed some persons, trying to salvage some items and put out the fire at the musician’s house.

Meanwhile, Small Doctor said no life was lost to the inferno.

He added that the property loss is a sign of greater things to come.

Small Doctor stated, “No pressure, for the Lord is with me. No life was lost.

“Ile Alaafin to jo, ewa lo bu kun, that is to say king house wey burn na make beautification fit plenty.

“Iyanu mashele soonest. Mi o foh, I no break.”