Fire guts 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Fire has gutted the Great Nigeria Insurance House, Martins Street, Lagos Island, on Christmas Eve, and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

No life was reportedly lost at press time as occupants and neighbours scampered for safety.

According to reports, the unfortunate incident occurred at about 5pm on Wednesday,

Officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and other emergency responders have begun battling to put out the raging fire.

According to the Controller General of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, “Upon receipt of the distress call at 16:41 hours, firefighters arrived on scene at 16:53 hours to curtail the raging fire

“The incident occurred at The Great Nigeria Insurance House, Martins Street, Lagos Island.

“The fire is currently affecting up to the fifth floor of a 25-storey building. It originated on the fifth floor and has spread downwards from that level.”

The affected building, it was gathered, is primarily used for warehouse storage and the sale of clothing materials, with corporate offices and a few shops also located within the premises.

“There has been no record of casualty as firefighting continues at the time of this report,” Adeseye stated.

Details later…