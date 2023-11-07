UCL: Bellingham doubtful for Braga clash – Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Jude Bellingham was a doubt for his team’s clash with Braga in the Champions League on Wednesday after the midfielder hurt his shoulder at the weekend.

Madrid can reach the knock-out stages with another victory at the Santiago Bernabeu after three straight wins, but may be without their top goalscorer, although he did complete part of the team’s training session on Tuesday.

England international Bellingham, who has scored 13 goals in 14 matches across all competitions, suffered a shoulder problem in the 0-0 La Liga draw with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, although he played the whole match.

“If he will play or not, I don’t know, he’s doing quite well, he’s comfortable,” Ancelotti told reporters Tuesday, ahead of Braga’s visit.

“He did not complete the whole training session, to avoid knocks, but he’s recovered well.

“He might play tomorrow, I will decide it tomorrow with him.”

Bellingham’s goals have helped fill the void left by Karim Benzema, who departed in the summer, as Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes have struggled to find their best form.

Ancelotti said Vinicius, who was booked for dissent against Rayo, still had to improve his attitude but that he was on the right path.

“Vinicius keeps making the difference. It might be that he has to improve his attitude in some circumstances, but I think that he’s improved it a lot,” added Ancelotti.

“We are very happy with what he’s doing on the pitch, maybe he’s been a little out of place in some moments, but his attitude has improved a lot compared to previous years.”

Madrid said French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga renewed his contract Tuesday until 2029, following Vinicius and Rodrygo’s extensions last week.

