11th Miss Tourism Nigeria named NTDA Ambassador

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Nigeria Tourism Development Authority(NTDA) on Thursday, 3rd of November hosted the current 11th Miss Tourism Nigeria, Ebere Joy Ekekwe and endorsed her as a National Tourism Ambassador.

This is coming on the heels of her global win on the international stage representing Nigeria at the Miss World Tourism in Sri Lanka, where she made it to the top and also won for Nigeria, the award of the best National Costume out of 35 other countries.

According to a statement, The Director General of the NTDA, Chief Folorunsho Coker, who was present bestowed this honor on Ebere Joy and enjoined her to continue being a good patriot to the nation, a beacon of positive influence to the youth and to keep projecting Nigeria’s good image.

The DG further tasked the new Tourism Ambassador to use her new office and title to amplify the works of the agency, leverage the power of the new media and change the stereotype.

Responding to the gesture, the Queen, Ebere joy, also used the opportunity to discuss her ongoing youth initiatives, her school-to school-tourism sensitization tours and also shared ideas on what could move the Nigerian tourism forward and improve our economy.

The meeting was attended by some officers of the agency some of whom are Mr. Friday Anumba, a Director in the agency, the Director, legal matters, Mrs. Funebi Otu-umondak,

The operations and marketing lead, Mrs. Celina, and a host of others.

The statement said this new bond comes with lots of opportunities not just for the queen but for NTDA as well and lots of other benefits.

Highlight of the meeting was the presentation of branded souvenirs to Ebere including an NTDA plaque.

The Queen also autographed a copy of her investment book to the DG and displayed her hedish beef jerky brand.