TETFund unveils BIMS for tertiary institution students

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has unveiled a Beneficiary Identity Management Service (BIMS) to simplify and enhance the identification and management of students and lecturers across educational institutions in the country.

The platform, according to Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, at an educational summit on Wednesday in Abuja, is a convergence of world-class and globally renowned educational resources aimed at reshaping the nation’s higher education landscape.

He maintained that BIMS is set to revolutionise the way students access educational services and more, being the gateway for accreditation and authorisation to access the Tertiary Education Research Applications and Services platform (TERAS).

“The countless benefits that TERAS promises to bring to educators, students, and the entire educational community are awe-inspiring and must be fully exploited.

“Some of the benefits of BIMS include streamlined enrollment and identification processes; Enhanced data security and accuracy; Personalised learning experiences; Access to tailored educational services; Improved communication between students and educational institutions,” the minister stated.

Meanwhile, in his remark, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, shed light on the historical significance of the TERAS platform, which was born out of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

TERAS, he explained, has been meticulously designed to integrate various essential components, and at its core is the BIMS.

Also speaking at the event, the former Executive Secretary of TETFund, Professor Suleiman Bagoro declared, “TERAS has its origins in the challenging days of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The pandemic brought forth a profound disruption in the nation’s education system. In response to this, the Nigerian government took swift and strategic action. The Federal Ministry of Education introduced a series of policies and directives that would lay the groundwork for TERAS, a revolutionary platform to mitigate the disruptions.

“The initial stages of BIMS’s development witnessed the registration of over two million students and staff from beneficiary institutions. However, this is just the beginning.

He further stressed that BIMS’ integration within TERAS creates an ecosystem of comprehensive services that extend to institutions, staff, and students. These services encompass sponsored Mobile Internet Access, plagiarism checking through EagleScan, aggregated Journal and Research Subscriptions that include respected resources like EBSCO, the Blackboard Learning Management System, Digital Literacy programs like ICDL, Communication Skills training, and Intervention Funding.