Subsidy removal not affecting our operations, says FRSC Commander

Mr Fredrick Ogidan, Kwara Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says the removal of subsidy on petrol is not hampering the Corps operations in the state.

“The removal of fuel subsidy does not have any effect on our operations.

“We are still carrying out rescue operations as at when due, even in the middle of the night,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Monday.

Ogidan however said they were strategising to ensure that they achieve and even surpass all that they have been doing before the removal of the subsidy.

”Our officers are on duty in all the 16 Local Government Areas of the state, irrespective of the fuel price,” the Sector Commander said.

He explained that most of the FRSC offices in the state were situated along the major highways, adding that this has made it easy for them to work assiduously.

“We are so close to the highway, so much so that the moment we leave our offices, we are already on the highway carrying out all our operations successfully,” Ogidan said.

The Sector Commander said he was happy that the Corps had been rescuing accident victims on a 24-hour basis, as all operational facilities are available.

“We have ambulances on the road, as well as toll trucks, motorcycles, medical personnel, nurses and paramedics at all times to take care of roadside crash victims,” he said.

Ogidan however advised motorists to be careful while driving, and urged drivers to learn to share the road with other road users to avoid accidents.

“Drivers should maintain one lane on the road and avoid speeding, as it kills, in spite of the fact that it thrills.

“Drivers should also stop overloading both human beings and goods, especially in these ember months, to avoid accidents,” he warned.

Ogidan then restated FRSC’s commitment and professional service to humanity, saying the Corps would continue to be active, friendly and polite to motorists