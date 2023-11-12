Secure release of our officials held hostage in Brass – INEC begs security agencies  

INEC Chair, Prof Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has called on the security agencies to explore avenues to secure the release of its officials held hostage in Brass Local Government Area in Bayelsa State.

INEC made this call in a statement via its X handle on Sunday.

The statement reads, “The Unfolding Situation in Brass Local Government Area.

“The Commission is closely watching the situation in Brass LGA of Bayelsa State where our officials are held hostage.

“This is detrimental to credible elections. We call on the security agencies to immediately facilitate their release,” it said.

Recall that the electoral body had earlier reported the abduction of one of its officials in the state.

In a statement on its verified X account on Friday night, Wilfred Ifogah, the head of INEC voters’ registration in the state, said the abduction took place as the official was waiting to board a boat at the jetty.

He also revealed that a boat carrying election personnel and materials to southern Ijaw LGA has capsized and result sheets were lost during the incident.

“We wish to confirm that a boat carrying election personnel to registration area 17 (Koluama) in southern Ijaw LGA capsized,” the statement read.

“Fortunately no life was lost as all the election personnel numbering 12 and the boat operator were rescued.

“We however lost our result sheets, power banks and luggage containing personal effects of staff.

“The total number of registered voters in the affected registration areas is 5,368 and the number of PVCs collected is 5,311.

“INEC is making efforts to ensure the conduct of elections in the affected area.

“INEC also reports that its SPO assigned to registration area 06 (Ossioma) in Sagbama LGA was abducted while waiting to board at Amassoma jetty.

“The security agencies have been notified,” the statement concluded.