Bayelsa Guber: Coalition commends INEC, residents over peaceful elections

Yakubu

…Urge political actors to abide with peace accords, seek legal redress when dissatisfied

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A coalition of thirteen observer groups that participated in the just concluded November 11 Bayelsa State Governorship Elections have expressed their satisfaction with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over the conduct of the exercise as well as the residents for their relatively peaceful disposition.

The coalition pointed out that INEC made good logistics arrangements to distribute the sensitive and non-sensitive electoral materials to the various polling units, ensure timely arrival of materials and use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS.

Addressing a press conference in Yenagoa the state capital on Wednesday, the coalition under the aegis of Coalition of the INEC Accredited Observer Groups for Credible and

Transparent Elections, also commended the people of Bayelsa State for their peaceful conduct before, during and after the just concluded election in the state, however, urged INEC, political parties, and other stakeholders to step up in the area of voter sensitization and awareness to reduce voter apathy.

The Chairman of the Coalition Romanus Agu, flanked by the Secretary, Sani Bashir and other members of the coalition, who read the recommendation of the coalition, said political stakeholders should commit and adhere to the peace accord endorsed by all or seek redress and abide by the outcome of the judicial processes.

The coalition includes observer groups such as the Patriotic Women Foundation, PWF, Initiative for the Promotion of Civil Obligation and Sustainable Peace, IPCOSP, Grassroot Development Centre for Peace and Justice, The Peoples Care and Advocate Initiative, African Women for Unity, Social and Culture Organization, United Nigeria Peace Foundation, and Women and Youth Development Initiatives, among others.

They said: “We the coalition of the INEC accredited observer groups for credible and

transparent election on this day 14th November 2023 wish to express our opinion on one of the just concluded off-cycle elections in Bayelsa state.

“We deployed 235 observers across the 8 local government areas who reported directly to our situation room. The observer groups conducted their activities according to Nigerian laws and INEC guidelines for election observers.

“INEC made good logistics arrangements to distribute the sensitive and nonsensitive electoral materials to the various polling units across the 8 local governments. The materials arrived earlier in most of the polling units across the LGAs, except Koluama Registration Area 17, Southern Ijaw LGA where the boat carrying INEC personnel and election materials capsized.

“We commend INEC for the conduct of a free, fair and transparent off-cycle election in Bayelsa state, despite the palpable fear and uncertainty that characterized the build-up to the election. The role of the security agencies and the media was quite commendable and encouraging.

“The security situation in Bayelsa state was relatively peaceful compared to that of Imo and Kogi. The security in about 76% of the polling units visited by our team was peaceful. There were skirmishes in some local government areas like Sagbama, Southern Ijaw, Nembe, Brass and Ekeremor local governments.”

On their recommendations, the group said: “Given the need to enhance credible and transparent election aimed at strengthening the electoral process and build public confidence in the electoral system in Bayelsa state, the following recommendations are posited in this herein.

“INEC, political parties, and other stakeholders should step up in the area of voter sensitization and awareness to reduce voter apathy. The security agencies should be more proactive in curbing electoral violence, harassment of INEC officials and the voters, hijacking of electoral materials etc.

“Modern boats should be used to convey the electoral materials to the coastal areas to forestall the reoccurrence of the boat mishap.

INEC should ensure timely, proactive and regular communications to the relevant stakeholders on the happenings and make such information available on their social media platforms.

“NEC should release data on the PVC collected to the general public early enough to ensure transparency on information to verify the voter turnout. The INEC and security agents should make public arrests of the electoral violators and immediately enforce penalties for offences.

“Political stakeholders should commit and adhere to the peace accord endorsed by all or seek redress and abide by the outcome of the judicial processes. The media should continue to adhere to and support fact-based reportage to curb fake news. INEC should also be proactive and quick reportage to curb fake news.”