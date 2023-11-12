Off-season elections: Collation of results to start 10am – Kogi  REC 

Collation of the results of the governorship election held in the state on Saturday will start by 10 a.m. on Sunday, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission in Kogi State, Dr. Gabriel Longpet, has said.

Longpet disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Lokoja.

Recall the Saturday governorship election in Kogi was held across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

But the electoral body reports of electoral malpractices were received from its officials in the state.

According to INEC, the incident of pre-filled result sheets was a major issue, leading to the decision to suspend elections in some wards.

The places where pre-filled results were recorded include Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori/Magongo, Okehi and Okene Local Government Areas.

INEC said that the most serious incidents occurred in Ogori/Magongo, affecting nine of the 10 registration areas.

The Commission, in a statement signed by Mohammed Kudu Haruna, National Commissioner & Member Information and Voter Education Committee, said, “This is entirely unacceptable. Any result not emanating from the Commission’s process in the Polling Units will not be accepted.

“The Commission is determined not to reward bad behaviour. Consequently, the election in the nine wards in Ogori/Magongo LGA (Eni, Okibo, Okesi, Ileteju, Aiyeromi, Ugugu, Obinoyin, Obatgben and Oturu) is at this moment suspended.

“The incidences in the other Local Government Areas are being thoroughly investigated, and the outcome, including the way forward, will be announced in the next 24 hours,” it said.