Secondary school teachers suspend strike in Taraba

… To resume academic activities Monday

By Femi Bolaji

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, ASUSS, in Taraba State has suspended the strike earlier declared last week after the stabbing incident that led to the death of one of its members, Bassey Sardauna.

The Union’s industrial action halted academic activities across government secondary schools across the 16 local government areas of the State.

State Secretary of ASUSS, Dr. Kazon Ishaku, at a briefing Sunday, noted that the union has secured the commitment of the state government to ensure that the teenager who stabbed the deceased teacher is apprehended and brought to book.

He also said it would be unfair having received the assurance of the state government to prolong their strike action hence the reason why the union has instructed its members across the 16 local government area of the state go resume work tomorrow (Monday).

According to him, “we are happy that our governor is a listening governor and he has seen reason with us why we took this action even though he was not around when this incident happened.

“We appreciate our members for their solidarity and its on this note we direct that every academic activities resume tomorrow. Monday.

“Additionally we are tasking the government to ensure all schools across the state have security presence to ensure both students and teachers are safe.

“We are also calling on the state government to take over the education of the deceased children who are currently vulnerable. “