Police arrest vehicle thief in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Operatives of Ogun State Police command have arrested one Wariz Taofeek, who allegedly stole a mini bus in Ifo.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Omolola Odutola, who disclosed this in a statement she made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the arrest was possible through the ingenuity of an auto mechanic who alerted the police.

Odutola said the suspect was apprehended on November 7, 2023 through the “brilliant verification skill of an automobile engineer in Ifo, Ogun State”.

She stated that the Divisional Police Officer in Ifo nabbed the suspect while he was making attempts to alter the body of the vehicle.

According to her, the mechanic became suspicious when Taofeek and another individual brought the mini bus marked, BDG 104 YH, to his workshop for repairs.

“Realizing that the vehicle might be stolen, the mechanic requested the necessary documents from the suspects, before he could commence repairs, which they were unable to provide. He also asked for the phone number of the rightful owner of the bus, but the suspects could not provide any particulars.

“In an attempt to deceive the mechanic, the suspects asked to use the mechanic phone to call the owner of the bus, hoping to insert their own SIM card. However, the mechanic’s quick wits allowed him to see through their ruse, and the suspect managed to escape the scene,” she stated.

The mechanic alerted the police, who swung into action and eventually apprehended Wariz.

“During the interrogation, Wariz confessed to have stolen the bus from Ikorodu,” the police spokesperson confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, “has expressed his admiration for the mechanic’s assistance in apprehending the culprits”, encouraging other artisans to follow his example.