Plateau Assembly Speaker, deputy resign, new Speaker, Deputy emerge

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Moses Sule has resigned and Dewan Gabriel is now the new Speaker.

Sule is of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and represents the Mikang State constituency while Gabriel is of the Young Progressives Party, YPP and represents the Pankshin North constituency.

The drama started this morning when the former Speaker, Sule presided over plenary and later announced his resignation, handing over to his former Deputy, Fom Gwottson of the PDP who represents Jos South constituency.

Surprisingly, Gwottson continued the session and also announced his resignation.

Recall that candidates of the PDP who stood for the 2023 general elections have been removed by the court and the move is seen as a bid to save face.

However, Timothy Dantong of the PDP representing the Riyom constituency is the new Deputy Speaker and his fate is secured as his case is not in the court.

Meanwhile, Sule described his resignation as “a part of leadership where sometimes as leaders, you have to make certain sacrifices so that things would work for the State, positive sacrifices to improve stability in the State.”

The new Speaker on his part noted, “I want to appreciate all my colleagues, the members of the 10th Assembly for finding me worthy to lead the Assembly at this critical moment, and I’m very glad because it shows unity. When we were elected, we were to serve the people of Plateau State, not the Party, we stand to protect, defend and project policies, and interests of citizens. I believe it is that premise that gives the foundation for my colleagues to make me the Speaker because it’s all about inclusiveness. And I promise that I will be fair to all…”