Photos: Will Smith gets cozy with Jada Pinkett on Thanksgiving

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith put on a united front on Thanksgiving, after denying Duane Martin sex rumor.

The “Red Table Talk” host cozied up with the “I Am Legend” star for a black and white photo shared on Instagram Friday.

They beamed as Will lovingly leaned his head on Jada’s and gently touched her.

Other images shared by Jada show the couple posing with their son Jaden, 25, daughter Willow, 23, and Will’s son Trey Smith, 31 — whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino.

“A perfect Thanksgiving Day✨ I hope yours was as well♥️,” Jada captioned the snaps.

The new family photos come two weeks after Will’s alleged former assistant Brother Bilaal claimed he walked in on the Oscar winner having sex with “Scream 2” actor Duane Marin in a dressing room several years ago.

During an interview on “Unwine With Tasha K,” Bilaal told listeners he “opened the door to Duane’s dressing room” and saw “Duane having anal sex with Will” on a couch.

He vividly recalled the alleged scene as he described Smith’s manhood as looking like a “pinky toe.”

Photos: Page Six